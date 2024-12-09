Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club’s men and ladies have been in fine form but their national Denny Cup and Yetton Trophy competitions came to an end against very strong Adur teams.

In the Denny Cup the men were beaten 80-53 and in the Yetton Trophy the ladies suffered a very narrow defeat 82-81.

Despite the defeats the club did extremely well to reach the regional semi-finals in both competitions.

On a happier note the ladies’ A team defeated Denton Island 41-37 in the National Masons Trophy and the B team were given a walkover by Egerton Park in the same competition.

Jo Morris

The A and B teams will play each other in the regional semi-finals on Friday, January 3.

Jo Morris had an excellent win 21-12 over Anne Bernard (Isle of Wight) in the regional final of the Champion of Champions competition to progress to the national finals in Poole commencing January 31. Many congratulations and all the very best in the finals.

In the first round of the Atherley Trophy Inter-County competition Sussex will play Kent at Mote Park, Maidstone on Saturday, January 11, and six ladies from Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club have been selected to play.

They are Pat Bain, Nicki Dale, Chris Dodd, Jo Morris, Sue Morris and Linda Stanley. Congratulations to all of them.