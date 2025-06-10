Eastbourne CC 1st X1 match abandoned BUT 2nd X1 team marches on

Eastbourne CC Mens 2nd Team extend their lead in Sussex Div 5 East after a rain affected game at The Saffrons

Title: Marchant and McDonald star to extend Eastbourne 2nd XI’s unbeaten start to the season

Eastbourne 2nd XI maintained their 100% winning record on the weekend, aided by an excellent batting display and controlled bowling performance to secure their sixth win of the season, in a close rain-affected match against Herstmonceux 1st XI

The stunning Saffrons ground hosted the Division 5 East top two sides, which withstood heavy morning rain to provide an exciting contest. Herstmonceux elected to bowl first, a decision vindicated when Paddy Smith (2-48) clean bowled in-form Jon Purdey for 6. Keeper-bat Tom Marchant, fresh from his incredible 210 a few weeks earlier, and Ben Dye produced a fantastic 134 run partnership to give Eastbourne the upper hand. The young pair, 19 and 17 years old respectively, navigated tight Herstmonceux bowling with some elegant driving and efficient running between the wickets. Marchant balanced power with precision effectively, depositing three consecutive sixes deep into the football field. Ted Sandells (2-41) left arm spin prevented him from a second ton of the season as he fell nine short. Sandells bowled economically to also dismiss Jordan Turner for a composed 29. Dye reached his first half century of the season but was shortly dismissed for 54 with Herstmonceux fighting back well against the league leaders. However, Isaac Bashir continued his fluent form, striking 35 from 26 to propel Eastbourne to an excellent 239 for 6 from their 40 overs.

Cricket stock picture

The threat of imminent heavy rain accelerated the need for both teams to make fast starts. Opening bowler Tom McDonald provided Eastbourne an early breakthrough, producing a brilliant delivery to dismiss George Wathen (0). Joseph Neilan (45) and skipper Michael Toomey (18) began to counterattack with aggressive stroke play, only to be thwarted by an excellent direct hit run out at square leg by Ben Dye, removing the dangerous Toomey. McDonald (3-26) continued an impressive spell of fast bowling, collecting two more wickets leaving the visitors struggling at 64 for 4. As the rain loomed large, attention turned to spin with Eastbourne eager to reach the 20 over mark to constitute a match whilst Herstmonceux aimed to increase their run rate with eyes on the DLS calculations.

Three separate rain interruptions ruined the match’s flow although Bashir (1-25) was able to dismiss Neilan (45) and Dye (1-9) picked up Nicholas Toomey cheaply. Paddy Smith (30 not out) and Connor Davis (11 not out) began to form a promising partnership but were prevented by persistent rain, finishing on 139-6 from 26.5 overs. This left the visitors 29 runs short of the revised DLS target, granting Eastbourne their sixth consecutive win of the season. Marchant’s classy 91 and McDonald’s 3 for 26 from seven overs were the standout highlights in a close encounter played in excellent spirits despite the inclement conditions.

Eastbourne welcome Lewes Priory this weekend while Herstmonceux will host Buxted Park, all teams hoping for improved summer weather!