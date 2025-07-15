Eastbourne CC 1st X1 win thriller at The Saffrons

Eastbourne CC Mens 1st X1 stay in promotion contention in thrilling win at The Saffrons on Saturday

Eastbourne Seal Thrilling Win Against Buxted to Claim Maximum Points

On a warm afternoon at The Saffrons, Eastbourne won the toss and elected to bat first in ideal conditions.

They posted an imposing total of 273 for 5 from 50 overs, with standout performances from Jared Humphreys and Jordan Turner. Humphreys played with fluency and control to score a fine 86, while Turner anchored the innings superbly, finishing unbeaten on 79. The pair guided Eastbourne to a strong position before the team declared, giving themselves a full 50 overs to bowl Buxted out and push for victory.

Eastbourne got off to a flying start with the ball, claiming two early wickets to put the visitors under pressure. However, a determined partnership between Will Dean and overseas player Shubham Arora steadied the innings. Both batters compiled impressive scores of 68, keeping Buxted right in the contest as they built a solid platform.

Once Eastbourne broke the partnership, the momentum shifted dramatically. Wickets began to fall in clusters as the hosts lifted their intensity in the field and kept the pressure on with the ball. With Buxted needing 23 runs from the final two overs and just one wicket in hand, a tense finish was guaranteed.

Jack Meacher provided the decisive moment, striking in the second ball of the final over to take the final wicket and secure a dramatic win—along with all 30 points—for Eastbourne.

Jacob Smith starred with the ball, taking 4 vital wickets, while Ben Dye and Mark Tomsett picked up 2 each in a complete team performance.

Eastbourne now head to Mayfield this weekend, looking to build on this impressive win and keep themselves within striking distance of the league leaders.

