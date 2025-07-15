Eastbourne CC 2nd X1 and 3rd X1 have mixed results

Eastbourne CC 2nd and 3rd Team had mixed results over the weekend with the 2nds losing momentum from their early season form

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne 2s lose to Buxted Park 2s

Eastbourne 2nd XI suffered a disappointing 7 wicket defeat at the hands of Buxted Park 2nd XI to close the gap to the top two teams in Division 5 East.

A more inexperienced and younger outfit made up Eastbourne's team, full of potential and promise. On an exceedingly warm day at the picturesque Buxted ground, Eastbourne won the toss and unsurprisingly elected to bat in the hot conditions. From the outset, Buxted's seamers contained Eastbourne openers Jon Purdey (19) and skipper Jamie Hamilton (30) with probing deliveries, exposing the lively pace and bounce in the wicket. Purdey and Hamilton recorded a composed 50 run opening stand but just as they looked to accelerate, it was the introduction of left arm spinner Nicholas Cockroft (4-21) which wrecked havoc on the top order, as he picked up four scalps, leaving the visitors 62-4 at 20 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cricket stock picture

Buxted continued the stranglehold despite the lightning fast outfield with Josh Ansell (31) and young debutant Ethan Van Niekerk (30) providing resistance, pushing the visitors up to 151 - a total that would require some early inroads, however, Finley Coddington (58) and Redding Barnes (68) mixed aggression with calculation to thwart Eastbourne's opening bowlers, utilising the short square boundaries and powerplay restrictions to great effect. The low total on the board forced Eastbourne to regularly switch up their bowlers with two young spinners - Sonny Nailor (0-37) and Jack Jordan (0-30) gaining valuable experience at a higher level and were unfortunate not to collect a couple of wickets.

Seamer George Jones was the pick of the bowlers, breaking the opening stand of 128 with a well-executed yorker and dismissed Sam Marchesi (5) and Coddington too, owing to a superb catch on the boundary by Jordan. Nevertheless, Buxted reached the total in the 21st over, recording a dominant 7 wicket win to move fourth in the Division 5 East table.

It was a disappointing result for Eastbourne 2s, despite some noteworthy performances from the younger players. They have dropped to 3rd in the table and will be eager to bounce back into the promotion spots when they host Mayfield on Saturday.

Title: Eastbourne 3s win low scoring thriller at Firle

Eastbourne 3rd XI ran out victors in a thrilling low scoring contest against Firle 1st XI to secure their fourth consecutive win of the season and climb the Division 7 East ladder. On a notoriously difficult wicket for batters, Eastbourne skipper David Trunkfield won the toss and elected to set a total, hoping to make use of the wicket first and utilise scoreboard pressure in the second half of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening bowlers Brad Henderson (2-21) and Ben Porter (4-19) set the tone fantastically with the ball, placing Eastbourne under immediate pressure at 34 for 5. Youngster Shaun Van Niekerk rode the regular fall of wickets with composure and maturity beyond his years, displaying superb technique and control to navigate the challenging conditions. He was unfortunate to be dismissed for 15 whilst Porter's fourth removed the dangerous Matt Isepp for 3 leaving the visitors wobbling at 51 for 7.

Yet, dynamic all rounder Azam Khan unfurled a range of composed and attacking strokes to swing the momentum of the innings in partnership with Thomas Van Rensburg (13). Khan despotised two maximums and 8 boundaries overall in his 45 to elevate Eastbourne to 122 before being bowled by Sachin Sharma to curtail the innings. Porter was the standout bowler for Firle, finishing with 4-19 while Joe Wakley 2, Neil Peakall and Sharma 1 also contributed well to set up an intriguing chase.

Eastbourne knew quick breakthroughs and strong fielding were essential to maximising their chances and, through Azam Khan and Joe Hacker, they decimated Firle's top order from 23 - 0 to 30 for 7. A brilliant one handed catch from Hacker set the tone immediately for a clinical bowling and fielding display, giving Khan his first wicket. Executing excellent seam and swing bowling, Khan took four of the opening 7 with Hacker collecting the other 3, placing significant pressure on the home side's middle to lower order.

Sachin Sharma began to settle into a valuable innings but lost further partners as Brad Henderson fell to Khan to provide him with his maiden Eastbourne 5 wicket haul, while Hacker dismissed number 10 Neil Peakall for 4, Adam Blackburn completing the stumping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this stage Firle were 54 for 9, needing 69 runs between Sharma and number 11 Theo Standidge to complete victory. Sharma though played second fiddle to tailender Standidge, who blasted 6 boundaries and reignited hope in sealing an incredible comeback, as they passed the 100 mark. However, in the final twist of the match, Shaun Van Niekerk retained his composure with a beautifully flighted leg break catching Sharma (38) out of his crease for 38 to provide Eastbourne with a remarkable 21 run victory.

An exciting game, played in terrific spirit, saw Eastbourne emerge victorious to continue their winning streak, aided by a fantastic all round performance by Azam Khan - 45 runs and 5 for 16 with the ball. This win has moved Eastbourne further away from the relegation spots, eyes now firmly set on cementing a place in the top 5. They will strive to maintain their winning ways this weekend when they host Bexhill 2nd XI.