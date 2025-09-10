Eastbourne CC Men's 1st X1 finish strongly

Cricket stock picture

EASTBOURNE 1st X1 BEAT BRIGHTON AND HOVE TO FINISH LEAGUE CAMPAIGN STRONGLY

Eastbourne Finish Strong with Big Win at Brighton

Eastbourne Cricket Club travelled to Brighton for their final game of the season, aiming to sign off with a win and carry momentum into the next campaign. Stand-in captain Jordan Turner, deputising for the injured Scott Lenham (broken thumb), lost the toss and Eastbourne were asked to bat first.

The visitors made a flying start, with openers Jared Humphreys and Toby Burderkin attacking the bowlers during the powerplay. Humphreys was in explosive form, smashing 73 from just 46 balls, while Burderkin provided steady support with a well-made 50 from 71 deliveries. Eastbourne continued to build strongly throughout the innings and posted an impressive 286 all out in 44.2 overs, leaving themselves in a strong position at the halfway stage.

Brighton began their reply well, keeping the chase alive, and at drinks the match was finely balanced with the hosts needing 140 runs with five wickets in hand. However, the game turned dramatically after the interval thanks to a sensational spell from Tom McDonald, who ripped through the middle order with 4 wickets for just 1 run. His effort sealed a brilliant Eastbourne victory by 133 runs, confirming a 4th place finish in the league.

After the game, club captain Scott Lenham reflected on the season:

“I’m really happy with the team’s performance this year. We’ve been unlucky with injuries at times, but we’ve made huge strides forward as a club compared to last season, when we were just one game away from relegation. It’s been a great learning curve for me in terms of understanding the squad and what needs to be put in place to keep improving. Hopefully, with a couple of new faces to strengthen the side, we can go one better next year and push for promotion. The lads are already looking forward to pre-season in January as we aim to get the club back into the Premier League as soon as possible. Lastly, I’d like to thank the members for their fantastic support this year - it doesn’t go unnoticed, and we’re all very grateful.”