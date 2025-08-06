Eastbourne CC Men's 2nd X1 enjoy important win

Eastbourne 2nd X1 keep their promotion hopes alive

Title: All-round team performance guides Eastbourne 2s to victory Eastbourne 2nd XI continued their winning momentum, defeating Newick 1st XI by 6 wickets to close the gap at the top of the Division 5 East ladder.

Following overnight rain, Newick elected to bat first and utilise conditions despite the overcast conditions. This fixture helped form an excellent weekend of community atmosphere at the Saffrons, with football and padel events also taking place on the opening weekend for Gun Brewery.

Openers Heasman and Carter negotiated the early stages but from 25-0, the visitors slipped to 36-4 courtesy of superbly controlled seam bowling from Ben Hacker (2-11) and George Jones (2-31). Skipper Matt Sawyer steadied the ship, top scoring with 33 but spin duo Jonny Meardon (4-40) and Ben Dye (1-27) stifled Newick’s middle and lower order as wickets fell regularly, supported by a brilliant fielding effort. Scott Warren (22) deposited a pair of maximums to offer some resistance but a fine catch from Dye terminated his knock before young Harry Jordan (1-10) wrapped up the innings on 131.

Cricket stock picture

Eastbourne made a watchful start but lost Dye and Josh Ansell early, leaving the hosts 25 for 2 as Newick’s bowlers exploited the favourable seam bowling conditions. Despite Jon Purdey falling for 17, a composed 54 run partnership between Isaac Bashir and youngster Jack Jordan enabled Eastbourne to control the run chase. Bashir balanced several boundaries, including 3 towering sixes, with effective running to thwart probing spells from the opposition and reach a deserved half century. Milo Bastide (1- 35) persisted well for his scalp of Jordan for 17 but Harry Jordan (10 not out) accompanied Bashir to complete the chase in the 30th over, finishing on 71 not out.

A strong complete bowling performance, led by Jonny Meardon and Ben Hacker, set the tone immediately for the home side, allowing the batters to control a potentially tricky run chase. Following their victory away to Ringmer last week, Eastbourne’s pair of wins have maintained the pressure on Herstmonceux and Isfield as the season enters its final 5 contests.

This Saturday, Eastbourne head to Herstmonceux in a pivotal 3rd vs 2nd clash whilst Newick host Lewes Priory in an equally important fixture at the bottom end of the division.