Eastbourne CC's first and second XIs off to flying starts

Eastbourne CC won their top-of-the-table clash at West Chiltington to make it three wins and three and go clear at the top of the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 table.

West Chiltington won the toss and elected to field first under overcast skies, looking to take advantage of bowler-friendly conditions. Eastbourne, however, delivered a strong batting display, posting 235-7 from their 45 overs.

Toby Burderkin anchored the innings with a composed 76 off 110 balls, supported by Jared Humphreys (54 off 70) and Scott Lenham, who finished unbeaten on 28 off 25 balls.

In reply, West Chiltington were bowled out for 169 in 37.1 overs. Eastbourne’s bowlers were in fine form, with Jack Trubshaw claiming an excellent 5-25 from 7.1 overs, while Ollie Kirtley added 2-20 from his six.

Eastbourne 1st XI skipper Scott Lenham

Eastbourne wrapped up a convincing 66-run win and host Worthing this Saturday.

Eastbourne’s second XI have also started their league campaign unbeaten to go top of Division 5 East. They have enjoyed four wins out of four.

Their latest outing saw them score 204-9 and keep Ringmer to 160-8 in reply.

There was a solid opening partnership of 59 between Dye and Marchant as the ⁠Ringmer bowlers proved accurate, taking pace off the ball on a murky and overcast day. From ⁠81-4 there was a rebuild between Josh Ansell (32) and Isaac Bashir - top scorer with 48. Bashir’s knock included some huge sixes and good running between wickets in a partnership of 87.

⁠Ringmer’s fielding was excellent with three run outs, but late order runs pushed Eastbourne to 204 - a competitive but achievable total.

Ringmer reached 70-0 at 20 overs - Barter 0-20 and Hacker 0-21 bowling superb lines, with great control and forcing numerous close calls.

Spin duo Ben Dye 0-39 and Jonny Meardon 4-36 broke the game open. Tight fielding and accurate spin bowling from Meardon including two wickets straight after drinks came before ⁠Bashirtook 3-30 with his off breaks to take out a potentially dangerous middle order.

Tom McDonald (1-11) used his pace to seal the game in a competitive and well grafted performance

Eastbourne head to Newick this week looking for a fifth straight win.