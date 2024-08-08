Eastbourne College celebrates unprecedented national swimming successes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne College is thrilled to announce its most successful year for its swimming programme, marked by outstanding performances and selections for prestigious championships. The school's talented swimmers have excelled in individual and team events and set a new standard of excellence for the school.

Individual National Championships Glory

Representing Eastbourne Swimming Club and contributing to the Club’s significant success this year:

• Amelie Hunt (Year 11) competed at the Welsh Nationals. She competed in three events, the 50m and 100m breaststroke, and the 100m freestyle. She won the 50m breaststroke title and also gained a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke. An outstanding achievement from the school's swimming captain. She also gained a personal best in her 100m freestyle event.

Eastbourne College swim squad

• Hattie Stone (Year 9) and Stanley Yeats (Year 9) performed in the English Nationals. Hattie qualified for the 50m butterfly final and gained an excellent 4th in the country. Stanley gained personal best times for his 100m and 200m freestyle and secured 20th in his 50m freestyle event.

Exceptional Performances at National Schools Competitions

The College swimmers shone brightly at the National Individual Independent Schools Swimming Championships. Eastbourne College secured an impressive haul of 11 gold, 6 silver, and 9 bronze medals, alongside 23 personal bests. This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of its pupils and coaching staff.

Triumphant Relay Teams and Team Competitions

Earlier in the season, the Eastbourne College boys' relay teams performed superbly, winning both the Medley and Freestyle relay titles at the Independent Small Schools Bath Cup competition.

Comprehensive Training Programme with Elite Athletes and Coaches

Eastbourne College swimmers have had the unique opportunity to participate in training workshops with Ed Baxter, an Ex-Commonwealth Youth Games Champion, British Record Holder, and multiple British National Champion in the 200m Breaststroke. These sessions have provided invaluable insights and inspiration to our pupils.

The school is grateful for its strong partnership with Eastbourne Swimming Club, which has had an outstanding year. With Dan Wright as the Director of Swimming and a coach at Eastbourne College, and Claire Bryant from Eastbourne Otters, the swimmers are benefitting from top-tier coaching and support.

Future Plans and Gratitude

Looking ahead, Eastbourne College is excited to announce plans for a swimming tour to Dubai in Easter 2025. This international tour will provide the school’s swimmers with unique experiences and the opportunity to compete at a high level, further enhancing their skills and exposure.

They extended their heartfelt thanks to Eastbourne Swimming Club for their unwavering support and congratulate them on a successful year and thanked the parents and the community for their continued encouragement and support.

Eastbourne College is incredibly proud of their swimmers and looks forward to building on their successes. They are committed to continuing the growth of their swimming programme and supporting their pupils in reaching their full potential with their physical and mental training, in the school's state-of-the-art swimming pool and sports complex.