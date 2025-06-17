Eastbourne CC’s first XI continued their unbeaten run away to Preston Nomads twos – but the draw saw them slip to second place, just one point behind Hastings Priory.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a well-contested draw against Nomads, Eastbourne earning 11 points from the fixture.

After winning the toss, Nomads elected to bowl first, aiming to make early breakthroughs. Eastbourne’s batting order proved up to the task, posting a strong total of 263-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Lenham anchored the innings, finishing unbeaten on 110 from 141 balls in a chanceless innings full of composure and resilience, and he was well supported well by Toby Burderkin and Jordan Turner, who contributed a steady 46 off 57 balls.

Eastbourne 1st XI skipper Scott Lenham - pictured earlier in the season

In the latter stages, Jared Humphreys provided a late flourish, smashing 39 from just 23 deliveries to give Eastbourne valuable momentum.

In response, Preston Nomads showed determination with the bat, closing on 215-2 from their 49 overs. Though they never looked likely to chase down the target, their disciplined approach ensured a share of the points.

Jack Trubsaw was the standout with the ball for Eastbourne, claiming both wickets to fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne will aim to return to winning ways this Saturday when they welcome St James to The Saffrons.

Eastbourne’s second XI continued their winning streak and now lead Division 5 East by 50 points as they secured a tight victory over Lewes Priory.

The home side opted to bat first on a green-tinged wicket, with Jon Purdey (29) composing a 77-run opening stand with James Bradley despite probing bowling from Sammar Hafeez (1-41) and spinner Imran Khan (1-35).

Luke Hollis (2-37) was the pick of the Lewes bowlers, dismissing Purdey, while Hafeez collected Ben Dye (6) with a smart catch. Bradley continued to accelerate but when he fell for 73 and Hollis removed Josh Ansell for 10, Eastbourne hovered at 157-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Jamie Hamilton and Isaac Bashir united for a 47 run partnership to steer Eastbourne above 200. Hamilton departed for 41 and Bashir was run out off the final delivery for 27 leaving the home side 223-6.

In reply, openers James Cruickshank and Mark Bartholomew navigated a tough opening period from the Eastbourne seamers and reached 80 for no loss. Eastbourne remained in control through spinners Jonny Meardon (3-33) and Ben Dye (1-24) and excellent fielding.

Cruickshank miscued one to Harry Shelton Smith off Meardon for 31. Dye breached Imran Khan’s defences for one and Meardon clean bowled Bartholomew for 48.

John Child and Ahetsham Ali began to apply pressure to the bowlers, Ali clubbing a pair of sixes. But Ali (19) fell, failing to clear Tom McDonald at long-on to provide Meardon with his third scalp. Seamers Ben Hacker and George Jones helped restrict the middle and lower order with precise bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hacker bowled Hafeez for 8 before Child fell to a run out from stand-in keeper Hamilton. Lewes’ charge stalled as Jones (2-18) ran out Luke Thomas for 12 before wrapping up the innings with two wickets, either side of Hacker collecting his second. Lewes were all out for 188, a 35-run win for Eastbourne.

This weekend, Isfield host Eastbourne in a 3rd v 1st clash.