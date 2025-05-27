Eastbourne Cricket Club Men's 2nd X1 match report

By ian bradley
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 16:24 BST

Eastbourne Cricket Club Mens 2nd X1 have also started their league campaign unbeaten in their first 4 league games and top the Sussex League Division 5. They have enjoyed 4 wins out of 4 and match the Mens 1st X1 who have also won the first 3 league games this season.

Eastbourne 2s : 204/9 (40)

Ringmer 1s: 160/8 (40)

• Solid opening partnership (59) between Dye and Marchant

• ⁠Ringmer bowlers accurate & skilful taking pace off the ball on a murky and overcast day

• ⁠81-4 then a rebuild between Josh Ansell (32) and Isaac Bashir - top scorer with 48. Bashir’s knock included some huge sixes and good running between wickets. Partnership of 87.

• ⁠Ringmer fielding excellent with 3 run outs, late order runs pushes Ebo to 204 - competitive but achievable total

• Ringmer reach 70-0 at 20 overs - Barter 0-20 (8) and Hacker 0-21 (6) bowling superb lines, great control & numerous play and missed making life difficult for the batters

• ⁠spin duo Ben Dye 0-39 (8) and Jonny Meardon 4-36 (8) break game open for Ebo. Tight fielding + accurate spin bowling from Meardon inc two wickets straight after drinks.

• ⁠Bashir continued an all round game taking 3-30 with his off breaks to take out a potentially dangerous middle order

• ⁠Tom McDonald 1-11 (4) with pace to burn seals the game in a competitive and well grafted performance

• ⁠Eastbourne’s 4th win from 4 games continuing an unbeaten record and top of the table - heading to Newick next week to go 5 from 5

