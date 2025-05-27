Eastbourne Cricket Club Men's 2nd X1 match report
Eastbourne 2s : 204/9 (40)
Ringmer 1s: 160/8 (40)
• Solid opening partnership (59) between Dye and Marchant
• Ringmer bowlers accurate & skilful taking pace off the ball on a murky and overcast day
• 81-4 then a rebuild between Josh Ansell (32) and Isaac Bashir - top scorer with 48. Bashir’s knock included some huge sixes and good running between wickets. Partnership of 87.
• Ringmer fielding excellent with 3 run outs, late order runs pushes Ebo to 204 - competitive but achievable total
• Ringmer reach 70-0 at 20 overs - Barter 0-20 (8) and Hacker 0-21 (6) bowling superb lines, great control & numerous play and missed making life difficult for the batters
• spin duo Ben Dye 0-39 (8) and Jonny Meardon 4-36 (8) break game open for Ebo. Tight fielding + accurate spin bowling from Meardon inc two wickets straight after drinks.
• Bashir continued an all round game taking 3-30 with his off breaks to take out a potentially dangerous middle order
• Tom McDonald 1-11 (4) with pace to burn seals the game in a competitive and well grafted performance
• Eastbourne’s 4th win from 4 games continuing an unbeaten record and top of the table - heading to Newick next week to go 5 from 5