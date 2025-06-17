Eastbourne Cricket Club Men's 2nd X1 win again

Eastbourne Cricket Club Mens 2nd X1 continue their winning streak and now lead Sussex Div 5 East By 50 points

Eastbourne second team secured a tight victory over local neighbours Lewes Priory to remain top of the Division 5 East table. The home side opted to bat first on a green-tinged wicket, with Jon Purdey (29) composing a 77 run opening stand with James Bradley despite some probing bowling from Sammar Hafeez (1-41) and spinner Imran Khan (1-35). Bradley played with freedom and fluidity, combining clinical boundary hitting with efficient strike rotation on a two-paced pitch causing difficulty for the batters. Luke Hollis (2-37) was the pick of the Lewes bowlers, dismissing Purdey for the opening breakthrough while Hafeez collected Ben Dye (6) with a smart catch. Bradley continued to accelerate but when he fell for 73 and Hollis removed Josh Ansell for 10, Eastbourne hovered at 157-4, which could have been some missed opportunities from the visitors. Skipper Jamie Hamilton and Isaac Bashir united for a crucial 47 run partnership to steer Eastbourne above the 200 mark, aided by quick running and precise placement. Hamilton departed for 41 and Bashir was run out on the final delivery for 27 leaving the home side 223 for 6 from their allocated 40 overs – a respectable total on a tricky wicket.

In reply, openers James Cruickshank and Mark Bartholomew navigated a tough opening period from the Eastbourne seamers and accumulated well to reach the halfway stage unbeaten at 80 for no loss. Yet, Eastbourne remained in control and developed pressure without the breakthrough led by accurate bowling from spinners Jonny Meardon (3-33) and Ben Dye (1-24) and excellent ground fielding. This deprived the opening pair of boundaries and accelerated the required run rate, which forced Cruickshank to miscue out to Harry Shelton Smith off Meardon for 31. Two swift wickets followed, Dye breaching Imran Khan’s defences for 1 and Meardon clean bowling Bartholomew for 48. With momentum swinging back towards Eastbourne, John Child and Ahetsham Ali began to apply pressure to the home bowlers, Ali clubbing a pair of substantial sixes. However, with a mounting run rate, Ali (19) fell, failing to clear Tom McDonald at long-on to provide Meardon with his third scalp. Seamers Ben Hacker and George Jones helped further restrict the middle and lower order with precise bowling and cunning variations. Hacker bowled Hafeez for 8 before Child fell to a run out from stand-in keeper Hamilton in attempting to get back on strike. Entering the lower order, Lewes’ charge stalled as Jones (2-18) also ran out Luke Thomas for 12 before wrapping up the innings with a brace clattering the stumps, either side of Hacker collecting his second. Lewes were removed for 188, creating a 35-run margin win for Eastbourne.

This victory extends Eastbourne’s winning streak to seven as they remain top of a tightly contested Division 5 East table. This weekend, Isfield will host Eastbourne in an enticing match between 3rd and 1st placed teams as both sides push for the promotion positions.