Eastbourne Cricket Club Men's 4th X1 win their 1st league game

Eastbourne CC Mens 4th X1 off to a winning start

The familiar destination of a chilly and windy Salts, was the setting of Eastbourne 4s first league game of the season against regular opponents Seaford 4s. What wasn’t familiar was the usual outcome as the 4s swept aside the home team by 8 wickets - a very rare win at a venue which has not been a good one in recent times.

Playing on the development artificial ( a decent one with true bounce) 4s skipper Inti Bashir put the hosts into bat and this decision was vindicated, with a very disciplined and excellent bowling display in dismissing Seaford for 142. The opening bowling pair of Teddy Jones and Azam Khan claimed the first 3 wickets for only 12 runs, both bowling 5 solid overs each, Teddy 2-18 and Azam 1-13. Seaford briefly fought back but only veteran Dom Weisz, a solid 55 not out had any answer to the attack. Terry Daniels done Terry things with 7 overs, 2-27 and the young pairing of Aiden Caulfield 2-13 and leg spinner Seb Goodyear 2-12 bowled with enormous skill and maturity in the windy conditions. Joe Hacker claimed his first wicket of the season with the final wicket.

As usual the customary splendid tea was provided by Seaford.

Youth and experience opened up for the Bourne and what a great partnership it was of 56 between Fin Bremer 26, batting well within himself and Inti 28. Once both were dismissed in similar fashion, Zach Smith and Azam Khan set about the bowling with some savagery and brutality, producing a match winning partnership of 73 to have the game wrapped up a ball shy of the 20 over mark.

Zach was 54 no off 30 balls, 8 x 4s and 3 x 6s, with Azam 33 no, 3 x 4s and 3 x 6s.

So a solid start for the 4s, who welcome Seaford to Larkins for the return fixture next week

Thanks to all the supporters who braved the cold and special thanks to Vicki Bremer for scoring, with Elph gaining umpiring credits!