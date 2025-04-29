Eastbourne Cricket Club secures a three-year sponsorship deal
Eastbourne Cricket Club have started the season with some great news after securing a 3-year sponsorship deal with respected local business “Hepburn Group”.
Vice Chairman of the club, Ian Bradley, said this is great news for the club and allows all our members to have confidence that the kit they are buying this year will remain the same for the next 3 years, and it’s even better coming from a business where the directors have had a long association with the club. Chairman Jon Purdy added, “This gives the club some welcome revenue over the next 3 years and allows us to build from a solid foundation”
Directors Matt and Jack Hepburn said “We are absolutely delighted to commit to sponsoring Eastbourne Cricket Club for the next 3 years. The Club has been a large part of our lives, starting from our junior cricket days, and to be able to help support the club in this way is a great honour. The Saffrons have some exciting projects in the pipeline, and we look forward to seeing Eastbourne Cricket Club go from strength to strength.
Pictured from left to right: Martin Garnett (Hepburn group Finance Director) Jack Hepburn (Director) Ian Bradley (Eastbourne CC Vice Chairman) Matt Hepburn (Director)