Eastbourne Cricket Club secures three-year sponsorship deal

By ian bradley
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 14:07 BST
Eastbourne Cricket Club have started the season with some great news after securing a three-year sponsorship deal with respected local business Hepburn Group.

Vice chairman of the club Ian Bradley said it was great news for the club and allowed members to have confidence the kit they were buying this year would remain the same for the next three years. And it’s even better coming from a business where the directors have had a long association with the club.

Chairman Jon Purdy added: “This gives the club some welcome revenue over the next three years and allows us to build from a solid foundation.”

Directors Matt and Jack Hepburn said: “We are absolutely delighted to commit to sponsoring Eastbourne Cricket Club for the next three years.

Eastbourne CC Vice chairman Ian Bradley with Hepburn Group Directors Matt and Jack Hepburn and Finance Director Martyn Garnett

"The club has been a large part of our lives, starting from our junior cricket days, and to be able to help support the club in this way is a great honour. The Saffrons have some exciting projects in the pipeline, and we look forward to seeing Eastbourne Cricket Club go from strength to strength.”

Pictured from left to right are Martin Garnett (Hepburn group Finance Director) Jack Hepburn (Director) Ian Bradley (Eastbourne CC Vice Chairman) Matt Hepburn (Director).

