The ladies of Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club are having a very successful season.

In the National Vivienne Trophy competition comprising 4 rinks (2 home, 2 away) Pat White, Lynne Caladine, Wendy Avery, Anita Feltham, Val Burr, Chris Dodd, Alison Woolcott, Sharon Forward, Jan Pilcher, Sue Taylor, Marie Haward and Jo Brand gained victory over the Isle of Wight 68-50 to progress to the area semi final where they will meet Egham Club on Thursday, February 20.

In the National Pairs competition Jo Morris and Pat Bain beat another Eastbourne pairing Nicki Dale and Chris Dodd 19-11 to reach the area semi final final where they will play Lorraine Kuhler and Katherine Hawes-Watts (Adur).

In the National Triples competition Mandy Carrie, Liz Parks and Chris Dodd triumphed 18-11 over another Eastbourne triple, Nicki Dale, Linda Stanley and Barbara Graham, to progress to the area final to play Lorraine Kuhler, Katherine Hawes- Watts and Doreen de Silva (Adur)

In the National Fours competition Nicki Dale, Linda Stanley, Barbara Graham and Julie Benge booked a place in the area semi final by beating Falaise Club 20-13.

In the National 2 Bowl Singles competition Jo Morris progressed to the area final with an emphatic victory 21-5 over Joanna Watt (Falaise). She will play Perrine Salvatori (Preston) in the final.

In the National Over 50 Triples competition Nicki Dale, Linda Stanley and Barbara Graham progressed to the Area final by beating another Eastbourne triples Mandy Carrie, Liz Parks and Chris Dodd 19-7.

In the Over 60 Singles competition Jo Morris secured a 21-12 victory over Angela Jenkins ( Wealden ) to reach the Area final where she will play Anne Bernard (IOW)

In the National Over 60 pairs competition Jo Morris and Pat Bain were victorious over Angela Jenkins and Hazel Burr (Wealden) 26-10 to reach the Area final where they will play Carol Williams and Linda Gray (Adur).