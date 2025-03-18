Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club round-up

In the Ladies County competitions Sharon Forward and Barbara Graham overcame their club compatriots Jo Morris and Pat Bain 18-17 in the semi finals of the Badged Pairs and will meet Carrol Gunn and Lorraine Kuhler ( Adur ) in the final at Grattons IBC on Friday 11th April.

In the Unbadged Singles competition Tracy Nethercot was narrowly defeated 18-21 by Chris Bruce ( Arun ) in the semi finals.

In the County League ( East Division ) the women hold a commanding lead of 24 points over 2nd place Denton Island. They look likely to reach the final play-off against the West Division champions Adur and are hopeful of a repeat of last seasons victory to become overall Sussex County Champions again.

In the County League ( East Division ) the men moved to within 3 points of leaders Wealden with a very convincing home victory over Denton Island 146 ( 6pts) 77 ( 1 pt ).

