Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club round-up
In the Unbadged Singles competition Tracy Nethercot was narrowly defeated 18-21 by Chris Bruce ( Arun ) in the semi finals.
In the County League ( East Division ) the women hold a commanding lead of 24 points over 2nd place Denton Island. They look likely to reach the final play-off against the West Division champions Adur and are hopeful of a repeat of last seasons victory to become overall Sussex County Champions again.
In the County League ( East Division ) the men moved to within 3 points of leaders Wealden with a very convincing home victory over Denton Island 146 ( 6pts) 77 ( 1 pt ).