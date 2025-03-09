Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club's Rob wins 6th Mens County Singles title
Rob Morphett of Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club achieved a sixth Mens County Singles title when he overcame Dave Richardson ( Grattons ) 21-17 on Finals day at Horsham IBC on Sunday.
In the Ladies County competitions Julie Benge and Jo Brand lost 11-17 to Worthing in the semi-finals of the Unbadged Pairs and Di Carpenter, Pauline Phillips, Gill Henty and Barbara Jackson lost 8-17 to Adur in the semi finals of the Fours.