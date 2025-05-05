Eastbourne fightback to beat Saints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LSM's first match of the summer started brightly but got away from them after a great rallying fightback from Eastbourne's tail.

The side from the Sunshine Coast elected to bat first, which initially looked a mistake, as St Michaels had the visitors on the ropes at 36-6 from the first 10 overs. Skipper Shrey Nilvarna was on a hattrick during a super spell of 4-20, while Matt Piller was miserly from his four overs (1-7) and the ever-dependable wicket-machine Naimat Zafary took 2-19. The Lewesians were sharp in the field, with special mentions for Brad Brownings, making his long-awaited debut, Luke Underhill filling in last minute and James Sale who arrived at the pitch directly from New York and managed to stop a boundary whilst simultaneously screwing in his boot spikes with his spare hand.

However, Eastbourne staged a stunning counter-attack with the bat. Azam Khan smashed a quick 33 before being bowled by Barnett (Sam: 1-36), Aiden Caulfield made 22 at Nine (eventually c & b George Scott) and then a quite superb innings from young number 10 Edward Jones, who hit three 4s and seven 6s to reach 61 off just 21 balls. Quite the wag of the tail, rocket-propelling the visitors' total to 169.

Saints had a similarly slow start to their innings in reply. Despite picking up the tempo with some good hitting by Naimat Zafary, who top-scored with 33, including five 4s and a massive 6 onto the Mound), the rest of the innings did not accelerate at the same pace as the Eastbournians'. This was in a large part due to a devastating spell of 4-3 from Sonny Nailor. Captain Nilvarna (22), Jet-setting Sale (17) and Swashbuckling Sakhib Syed (12) all contributed with good innings but the hosts were unable to match the ever-increasing required run rate and finished on a respectable but insufficient 121, with three wickets in hand.

Lewes St Michaels at the Convent Field

Result aside, it was an enjoyable game of cricket and a joy to be back out in the sun at the Convent Field with some great support from the sidelines once again.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Shrey Nilvarna put in a Captain's performance, skittling the top order with the ball, before ticking the runs along nicely with the bat.

NEXT UP: At home again on Wednesday in the Sussex Slam v Firle, 6pm start.