Eastbourne Indoor Bowls are looking for a more diverse membership

Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club are looking for a more diverse membership to improve the club.

"We strive to create an environment that brings the power of diversity to life.” According to Derek Baxter, Membership Secretary: “Inclusion is optional, diversity isn’t. To bring the world closer together, diversity is a must-have, not an option,” he said.

“We like to think of ourselves as a progressive Bowls Club and we know the greatest ideas come from a variety of lived experiences, which is why we are committed to a Bowls Club Membership that is diverse, equitable, and accessible as possible. Where our teammates feel seen, heard, and included. Where they can have gentle exercise, bowl, draw, drive and deliver and belong so they can become their very best selves.”

Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club is an Equal Opportunity organisation — by choice. We believe we are best equipped to help our members, visitors and the local Eastbourne communities we serve, live better when we really know them. That means understanding, respecting and valuing diversity — unique styles, experiences, identities, ideas, and opinions — while being inclusive of all people. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is more than a box to check or a target to hit for us.That’s why we’ve set a goal to make Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club the most diverse, equitable, and inclusive Bowls Club locally. Please, we would like to discuss ways to provide the accommodations that you may be entitled to – so come and try us out in September – for free!

Bowls Club Members

We are looking for a more diverse and inclusive membership, so we need help from people who have perhaps disabilities and are thinking of having a gentle form of exercise, take on a new skill – with tuition from our qualified coaches and who want a sense of fun and purpose and meeting new friends though our growing and glowing social offerings. Come down and help us on this journey. Do go to www.eastbourneboroughibc.co.uk for more information.