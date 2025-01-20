Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club latest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club Ladies "B" team narrowly lost 35-34 to the Isle of Wight in the Area final of the National Mason Trophy.

Both the Men and Ladies are on track to retain their County League titles. The men had a nailbiting victory away to Denton Island 105-104 to forge ahead in the East Division and the ladies had a very impressive win over Wealden 131-54 to lead Section 2.

In the Mens National Over 50 Triples competition Rob Morphett, Steve Boswell and Andy Hayward progressed to the Area Final with a convincing win over Ron Adam, Mike Isted and Steven Boast from Grattons Club.

In the Ladies National Pairs competition Jo Morris and Pat Bain progressed to the Area semi final with a 19-11 victory over another Eastbourne pairing Nicki Dale and Chris Dodd.