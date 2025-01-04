Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club reaches area semi finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the National Mason Trophy both the Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club Ladies "A" and "B" teams did extremely well to reach the Area semi finals.

Ironically they had to play each other with the " B" team comprising Pat Bain, Julie Benge, Jo Brand, Mandy Carrie, Chris Dodd, Liz Parks, Jo Morris and Sheila Morris, coming out on top winning 50-22 to progress to the Area final to play Isle of Wight "A" on Friday 17th January.

The "A" team comprised Wendy Avery, Val Burr, Marilyn Doust, Sharon Forward, Barbara Graham, Marie Haward, Pauline Phillips and Sheila Wilson.