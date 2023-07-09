Eastbourne karate students take national titles

With 50 students being selected from the Eastbourne Branch of Canton Martial Arts, Eastbourne had a strong yet determined team to compete at the Canton Black Belt Academy National Karate Championships.

With over 600 in attendance, and competitors from all over the country vying for National honours, the scene was set for some high-quality Karate at the event held in Eastbourne.

Competition organiser and Senior Instructor, Richard Canton, had this to say ‘This tournament is our first since 2019 due to Covid and restrictions. Which meant the talent was very hungry for success and the skill level was at an all time high. Each person, from those competing at their first event, to seasoned professionals could feel the pressure, but they all performed brilliantly.’

The Eastbourne Centre Juniors Head Coach, Amanda Cairns, had this to say ‘I am so proud of the kids, each of them whether they won or entered. This shows great courage and the willingness to feel the fear and do it anyway. We have been practicing for this National Event for months, and to say the kids performed remarkably is an understatement.’

Junior Students Stand Tall

We would like to take this time to recognise the students who won a National Title, or two, at the event with a special mention. They are as follows:

Double National Champions - They won both the Kata & Sparring Divisions

Amelia Ciupinska, Selina Knevett & Vanessa Isyankova

National Kata Champions:

Canton Samurais Smiling to Success

Dylan Hamilton, Jack Cuttell, Simonanila Robison, Harry Price-Cope, Emily Frost, Devroson Robison, Ella Norris, Harry Crouch, Luca Hale-Stretton.

National Sparring Champions:

Oliver Kezik, Juan Rushworth, Molly McCarthy-Williams, Taylor Tingley, Evangaline Plastow, Sonny Ganderton, Luca Rampling.

The students based in Eastbourne will now start to prepare for next year’s competitions and resume their training toward receive their Black Belts and Leadership Awards. We wish them all the best in the future.