Eastbourne League Challenge Cup Finals Day is a hit
The winners in a hotly contested match were the Eastbourne A team of Trevor Roberts, David Payne, George Brown, Malcom Goman, Barry Kenward and Adrian Wainwright, the score 39-32.
The Challenge Plate was won by a team from Gildredge Park Bowls Club. The two sets of games played in an excellent spirit were enjoyed by players and the many spectators alike.
At the same event Eastbourne A were presented with the Eastbourne Town League Division 1 trophy, the runners-up were Gildredge Park A. In Division 2 the winners were from Hampden Park Bowls Club and Motcombe Gardens Bowls Club were the runners up.
Thanks were given to Eastbourne Bowls Club for hosting the event. Tribute was paid to Duncan Pickering for organising and running the two leagues during the season.