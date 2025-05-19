Eastbourne locals drawn to Try Sailing Day

Eastbourne Sovereign Sailing Club held a Try Sailing Day and were delighted to welcome many visitors to the club’s seafront location on Royal Parade.

Volunteer club members were kept busy all day long, taking visitors out sailing and showing them around the club’s excellent facilities. Even Eastbourne MP, Josh Babarinde paid the club a visit and got out on the water.

He also took the time to meet many club members and hear about the activities the club has to offer Eastbourne residents.

The club’s commodore, Andrew Hunt, commented, “We had a tremendous day and it was fabulous to see so many visitors at the club having a go at sailing. We think sailing is a fantastic sport and, being based in Eastbourne, we have an unrivalled location on the coast in which to do it!

"I am also very grateful to Josh Babarinde, our MP, and Councillor Stephen Holt for taking the time to visit the club and give us their support. It was great to be given the opportunity to talk to them both about the club and to show them our facilities.“

Mr Babarinde said on Facebook: “Eastbourne Sovereign Sailing Club is a jewel in the crown of our seafront! The club had an open day where folks right across town could try sailing and check out their beachfront clubhouse.

"I had a great catch up with Commodore Andrew Hunt and other club members and couldn’t resist getting stuck in myself! I loved learning the basics of how to sail from Gary and Lynn and charging along our glorious seafront at speed!

"I’m determined to do what I can to support the club. I want our town to be a haven for water-based sports and the club plays a huge role in that.”