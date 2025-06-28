Eastbourne Open 2025: Taylor Fritz creates history and Maya Joint edges Alexandra Eala after epic final

Taylor Fritz and Maya Joint were crowned as Eastbourne Open 2025 champions in two engaging finals

Fritz, 27, got the better of lucky loser Jenson Brooksby, 24, defeating the American 7-5, 6-1.

The number one seed edged through a tight first set in this all-American affair, but a dominant second set saw him claim a record-breaking fourth title at Eastbourne, and his second grass title of the year.

It was a lot closer in the women’s final, with Maya Joint just beating Alexandra Eala 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) in the youngest female final at Eastbourne since 1981.

It was heartbreak for Eala, 20, who fought back from a set down to force a deciding set, which went all the way to a tie-break.

In the tie-break, Eala missed four match points, with Joint, 19, taking the win after an exhilarating final.

The Aussie could not repeat the success in the doubles final, losing out to Anna Danilina and Marie Bouzkova in straight sets.

Maya Joint ‘relieved and happy’

Joint started the better, going up a break while playing some dominant tennis.

She looked like she was going to run away with the first set, but Eala found a way back into it, having broke back while Joint was serving for the set.

The Filipino did not make the most of this, as Joint broke straight back to take set one.

Into the second set, and it was Eala who started the brighter, as she leapt into a 4-1 lead.

Frustrations started to boil over for the Aussie, as she saw her set advantage disappear, as Eala drew level.

Eala had already made history by being the first tour finalist from the Philippines and was looking good to be the winner after breaking to love to put her in a commanding 2-0 lead.

Joint was not letting up easy though, as she broke back in a tight game, before also breaking to love to put her ahead.

But again, Eala fought back, winning two games in a row to put her 5-4 ahead.

The game then stayed on serve till 6-6, when it headed for a tie-break to decide the champion.

It was a very tense tiebreaker, with five match points being missed – four from Eala – before Joint sealed victory in her first ever Eastbourne campaign.

Eala was very emotional afterwards, but it was joy for Joint who would then have to re-focus ahead of the women’s double final.

After the match, Joint said: “Very happy right now, also feeling very relieved, it was a very tough match. I am proud of myself for coming back and staying in the match.

“I think Alex [Eala] played really well today, I think after the first set she got a lot more aggressive with her balls, and I was on the back foot for most of the match and I just needed to try and find a way back into it.

“The courts have been really nice this week, the grass held up really well, the fans were amazing, this tournament was so well run.”

On her defeat, Eala said: “In the end the week was really great and even though the final hurts a lot because it was so close and I had my opportunities.

“Things happen like this, and she played well.”

Taylor Fritz: ‘There’s something about Eastbourne’

The defending champion survived early break points but was broken a few games later by Brooksby.

Fritz responded well, breaking straight back, levelling the game at 3-3.

It stayed on serve until the number five in the world took his second set point to put him a set away from title number four.

Fritz cried out ‘come on’ after an important hold to make it 2-1 in the second set, with Brooksby keeping up the pressure.

The American number one then broke the Brooksby serve, putting him in pole position for the victory.

He then broke again to go 5-1 up and then won the next game to secure his fourth title at Eastbourne.

After his victory, Fritz said: “There’s something about Eastbourne, I love it here.

“Every year I come here it’s such a good week.”

Joint denied in doubles

It wasn’t double delight for Joint, who paired with Su-Wei Hsieh, 39, lost to champions Danilina and Bouzkova 6-4, 7-5.

Danilina, 29, and Bouzkova, 26, got an early break in the first set, and when broken late on they took the lead back to gain a set advantage on their opponents.

There were a number of breaks of serves in the second set, but Danilina and Bouzkova won the last four games to take home the women’s Eastbourne doubles title.