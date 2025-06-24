Number two seed Barbora Krejcikova survived two match points to overcome British number four Harriet Dart in an enthralling game at the Lexus Eastbourne Open.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s Wimbledon champion got through two rain delays, challenging windy conditions and a very tricky opponent – playing om home soil – to book her place into the next round.

It was a slow start to the game for both players, who both struggled to get to grips with the windy conditions, especially when serving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to four consecutive breaks of serve before Krejcikova held serve for the first time in the game.

Britain's Harriet Dart served for the match and led 40-15 but Barbora Krejčíková fought back superbly to save those two match points and win the decider 7-5. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Two rain delays halted proceedings for the hopeful British fans, but they would be disappointed when the two-time grand slam champion took the first set with a powerful forehand.

In the second set, Krejcikova got a warning for taking too long to serve, something which she was not happy about.

The Czech used this anger to hit some brilliant shots, but Dart held her own through the second set and held serve up till 5-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krejcikova broke the serve in the next game with a number of unstoppable shots, which left her serving for the match.

Dart responded brilliantly to this, breaking to love to for a tie breaker, before winning it to level the game.

The Brit continued her impressive streak by winning an early break in the third set and eventually had the chance to serve for the match.

Despite being 15-40 down, Krejcikova did not give up and saved two match points to keep her tournament hopes alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all too much for Dart, who let out a frustrated scream before she went down 6- 5, and Krecjkova completed the comeback in emphatic fashion.

Huge disappointment for Dart and the British fans on centre court, but joy for the world number 17, who will face British wildcard Jodie Burrage in the last 16.

Burrage won in straight sets against Moyuka Uchijima.