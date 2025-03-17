Eastbourne entered March in high spirits after losing only one game in their last 11.

On Saturday 1, they welcomed Cobham to The Fortress looking to avenge their heaviest defeat of the season in the reverse fixture.

Cobham have been competing for promotion all season and scored 60 points against Eastbourne in the previous encounter. Eastbourne knew they were going to have a physical game on their hands but were looking forward to putting on a display for the large home crowd.

Eastbourne enjoyed long period of possession and worked their way up the pitch. Cobham showed why they sit at the business end of the table and capitalised on two mistakes to run length of the pitch tries putting them ahead by 12 points after 30 minutes.

Paul Smith is tackled after another strong run - photo by Robert Lacey

Eastbourne were quick to respond through captain Jake Howe, who once again rallied his troops and crossed for a try for Eastbourne. Eastbourne pushed for a quick second try but it wasn’t to be as Cobham secured a turnover and scored a try of their own bringing the half-time score to 7-17.

The hosts came out after half-time with the bit between their teeth.

They tidied up their previous errors and started to string together a large number of phases. Set piece dominance from the forwards gave the backs a platform to attack from with Jeremy Montes running in his first try of the afternoon.

Continued pressure saw Mason Dowle cross the white line followed by another try for Big Jerry. Eastbourne held out in the second half and the boys in blue and gold walked away as 28-17 winners.

Big Jerry Montes on the attack - picture by Robert Lacey

MoM was awarded to Montes for his inspired second half performance.

A week later, Eastbourne hit the road for their furthest away-day of the season, against London Cornish, who were sitting one league position behind them but are a formidable home team.

Eastbourne were proud to give Cameron Burleigh and Finn Warner their first starts for the first XV this season and welcomed Alun ‘Crunchy’ Cranch back into the front row.

The sun was shining and the track was firm after recent good weather, making for a fast flowing game. Unfortunately for Eastbourne, Cornish made the much faster start racing into a 17-0 lead after only 12 minutes.

After knocking their heads together, Eastbourne responded through a try from Aaron Hossack and a penalty from Howe. Cornish continued to dominate the scoreboard and ran in a further two tries before Oliver Horley got one back for the away team, bringing the half time score to 38-17.

For the second week in a row, Eastbourne rallied at half-time and knew they had a mountain to climb in the second half.

Eastbourne started the second half stronger and a quick try from Stuart Baker got the scoreboard moving in the right direction. Once again Eastbourne relied on the dominance of the front row and this put the Eastbourne boys on the front foot.

Tries from Burleigh and Horley brought the game back to within touching distance but Cornish had other ideas. Two quick fire tries from the home team extended their lead to 16 points and Eastbourne only had five minutes to find a response.

A superb floated pass over the blitzing Cornish defence saw Maxence Saint-Andre score in the corner and Big Jerry couldn’t be left out, scoring in the final play. The final score saw Eastbourne walk away with two bonus points, losing 52-46.

Men of the match were Crunchy and Paul Smith.

Eastbourne have two league games left in the campaign and a Sussex Cup final to look forward to.

Eastbourne welcome Old Haileyburians to Park Avenue this Saturday (March 22) for the final home game of the season and, as always, support is warmly welcomed.