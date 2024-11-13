Eastbourne Rovers at Cardiff Cross Challenge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Four young Eastbourne Rovers athletes, coached by Christopher Voice, took part in the event which also included runners participating in the local Gwent league.
The picturesque woodland course was relatively flat compared to many cross country venues, but nonetheless challenging, with many technical twists, turns and even a log or two to jump over!
Byron Roberts continued his upward trend in cross country form this season with a sterling performance in the 3.2km under 15 boys race. Byron timed his race to perfection, and his tactics of working his way through the field in the latter stages was justly rewarded by placing 5th. Eastbourne’s Fin Lumber - Fry positioned 9th, with a marked improvement on his placing and time from 2023.
Lexie Mclean had a respectable run amongst many established athletes in the under 15 girls race to position 26th. Ellie Mclean showed great strength in the 4.5km under 20 women’s race, which also included the senior women’s category, placing 46th.
It was a busy weekend of racing for Eastbourne with the 2nd of the Sussex Cross Country League also taking place on Saturday 9th November at Glyndebourne….full report to follow next week.