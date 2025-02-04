Athletes began 2025 in fine style with strong performances for Eastbourne Rovers at the annual Sussex Cross Country Championships.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 500 runners completed the 12 races across the event held at Little Common, Bexhill. With the weather cold and crisp, condition underfoot was typical for cross country.

Starting the day were the U11s, with Emily Petrova continuing her run of excellent form to place 11th in the girls race. Jessica Webster, returning from injury, was hot on the heels of her teammate, finishing a strong 15th despite several weeks away from training and competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violet Walpole (24th) - a newcomer to the Sussex cross country race scene - ran a very well-paced race and showed great promise for the future. In the boys' race, youngsters Aidian Wai (12th) and Harry Waterson (15th) were rewarded with top 20 places after months of focused and consistent training.

Under 11 boys Harry Waterson & Aidian Wai

U13s Ksenia McCrae 15th) and Poppy Charlwood (31st) battled hard in a tough girls’ race and Jackson Walker placed 29th for U13 boys.

U13 girls Ksenia McCrae came 15th while in the U13 boys Jackson Walker placed 29th

It was a hat-trick of medals for the U15 boys who continued their dominance over the age group. Byron Roberts continued a strong season finishing first and was rewarded by being crowned the new U15 boys’ county champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His teammates were hot on his heels with George Armstrong-Smith 2nd and Fin Lumber-Fry 3rd. Collectively, this was the best team score of the day, rewarding the boys with the U15 team title as well.

The U17 women's winning team, Katy Brown, Daisy Connor & Freda Pearce

Spurred on by the leaders, Ben Wright put in a phenomenal performance to place 6th in a very fast race after a long period of injury, followed by Jonah Messer

(10th) and Joshua Webster (20th).

U15 girls Evie Lennard placed 13th; Chyna Wai 18th and and Oliwia Zietal (30th).

Next up were the under-17 women, where a pack of four runners broke away at the front early on and tracked each other for much of the 5k course. Daisy Connor had a strong race finishing 3rd. Eastbourne won the U17 women’s team title with Daisy 3rd, Freda Pearce 4th and Katherine Brown 9th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U11 girls' team - Emily Petrova, Jessica Webster & Violet Walpole

Thomas Petherick came 6th in the U17 mens race and Fintan Pearce secured 4th place in the U20 men’s event.

Under 20 Ellie McLean secured an impressive 3rd place.

The top four from each race were automatically selected to represent Sussex at the UKA Inter Counties at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, in March.