Eleanor Strevens won the women's international 1500m race in Belfast in a new personal best of 4min 14sec, also gaining the European U20 qualifying time.

Eleanor ran a strong, controlled race from the front in her first outdoor 1500m of the season, beating a strong international field and recording a new personal best, making her the current quickest U20 woman in the UK.

Closer to home, the County Championships took place at Crawley over a long, hot weekend.

In the boys’ U17 1500m, George Armstrong-Smith won bronze with team-mate Fin Lumber-Fry in sixth place. Fin returned the next day to win the U17 5000m in a new personal best time.

Daisy Connor, 1st in the U17 800m

Rover Byron Roberts took gold in the U15 boys’ 1500m after leading from the gun, with both Joshua Webster and Archie Franklin acquitting themselves well in the final.

Ilya Korchev claimed silver in the U20 men's 1500m after being in contention for gold until the last 200m. Ilya was ably backed up by Fintan Pearce, who finished strongly to take bronze. In the senior men's 1500m, James Stephen took bronze.

Daisy Connor dictated the girls' U17 800m final, finishing some 40m ahead of her nearest rival. The next day in the girls' U17 1500m, Raya Petrova won by over seven seconds and Freda Pearce finished a very creditable 4th after six weeks out injured.

In the U15 boys' 800m, Adam Meyer had one of his best races to date, only being out-kicked in the closing metres to finish 2nd. In the boys’ U17 800m, Jonah Messer made it through the heats to take his place in a competitive final after a terrific new PB gained at Brighton earlier in the week.

Ilya Korchev, 2nd, and Fintan Pearce, 3rd, in the U20 1500m

Not to be outdone by the youngsters, Yuri Korchev claimed silver in the masters 800m.

Isabelle Chappell brought the weekend's action to a close, running a new PB of 62 seconds to finish just outside of the medals in the U20 women's 400m.

Coach Chris Voice said, "There have been some great individual achievements this weekend, and I can certainly see the Eastbourne Rovers juniors holding their own against some of the big clubs in Sussex. Next up will be some open races to gain qualifying times for the English Schools Championships, which are held in July."