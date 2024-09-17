Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Rovers under 15 team ended their season in impressive style retaining the 2nd place title. The final league fixture, as per tradition, was held at the Withdean stadium in Brighton.

Brighton and Hove took the 1st position (464 points) but Eastbourne’s teamwork was evident as they finished 2nd (405 points ) well ahead of Crawley AC (388 points).

There were many outstanding performances, and too many to mention them all, including Martha Simmons 1st in both shot putt and discus, Ailsa Mccutchan with a personal best & 1st in the hammer, throwing 27m22cms.

Adam Meyer had a superb sprint finish and ran a personal best of 2 mins 16secs for 800m. Shay Dixon impressively won both his 100m and 200m races and the boys 4 x 100 relay team only narrowly lost to Brighton & Hove.

New member Ted Messer threw well in his shot putt debut placing 4th in a personal best distance (8 metres 12cms). Ever positive Jack Shires impressively cleared 1m 50cms in the high jump, again with a personal best performance.

Alicia Stone threw a personal best in the javelin (15metres 43 cms). Evie Lennard ran strongly in her 800m placing 2nd (2mins 23 seconds) and Chyna Wai improved on her personal best (2 minutes 39.1 seconds)

These are just a selection of the amazing results the talented Eastbourne athletes delivered and their coaches, Sue Keen, Christopher Voice, Jenny Brown, Anton Gayton, Sue Fry & Liz Brandon were delighted with the team’s performances across the board.