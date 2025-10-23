Eastbourne Rovers girls retain regional cross country relay title

By Anna Chaplin
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 12:43 BST
Eastbourne Rovers girls retained their south-east England cross country relay title at Wormwood Scrubs.

In the U17 girls’ section, Freda Pearce had a fantastic run to finish her leg just behind Chelmsford AC's runner.

She handed over to Raya Petrova on the second leg, who had a solid run, keeping the team in contention before handing the baton on to Daisy Connor, who worked her way into the lead and held that place until the finish.

That meant the girls retained the title they had won in 2024. Individually, Daisy had the second fastest time of the day, a few seconds ahead of Freda, who had the third fastest.

The Rovers U17 girls teamplaceholder image
The Rovers U17 girls team

In the U17 boys’ category, the Eastbourne team comprised Tom Petherick, Fin Lumber-Fry and George Armstrong Smith.

The boys ran strongly throughout, with very impressive runs from Fin and George, who worked their way through the field on legs two and three, to finish in silver medal position. Finishing second is a superb achievement as they have another year in this age group.

The final race of the day for Eastbourne saw the U15 boys finish sixth, with Byron Roberts on the first leg, handing over to Adam Mayer and with Archie Franklin finishing well to bring the team home sixth out of the thirty competing.

It was a terrific week for Archie – on the previous Tuesday he had won the Eastbourne schools cross country title.

Rovers' boys' U17 teamplaceholder image
Rovers' boys' U17 team

Coach Chris Voice of the Rovers Elite Endurance Squad, said: "These results highlighted how far this group has come over the past 12 months,"

He is now looking forward to seeing his athletes competing at national-level events in Cardiff and Liverpool in November.

