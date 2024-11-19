Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly 600 runners turned out to compete in a Sussex League fixture on tough cross country courses set among the picturesque and hilly grounds of Glyndebourne.

The boys’ under-15s race was dominated by George Armstrong-Smith taking a comfortable win. Ben Wright (2nd) and Jonah Messer (6th) had superb runs to secure the 1st team position ahead of Brighton & Hove by 14 points.

The under-15 Eastbourne team did particularly well to place so highly, as two of the key runners were unavailable as they were competing at the Cardiff Cross Challenge. First year in age group teammates Adam Meyer and Archie Franklin continued to improve on this season’s form placing 13th and 14th.

Coach Chris Voice said - ‘The depth of the under 15 boys team to still perform very well with a new individual winner and team win, George and Ben’s consistency in training is starting to pay dividends.”

Eastbourne Rovers' under-11s at Glyndebourne

Thomas Petherick had another superb run showing his strength on the hills to position 2nd in the under-17 boys’ race. Ilya Korchev, returning from injury, placed well up the field in 12th.

Fintan Pearce once again displayed his fine form this cross country season taking 9th overall in the men’s race (2nd under 20). Patrick Marsden took 27th (4th V35), Luke Tomsett 38th (18th Senior) & Stuart Pelling 46th (8th V35).

Raya Petrova had another magnificent run amongst the under-17 age group taking 2nd place. Showing the depth of strength for this age group at Eastbourne were Daisy Connor (4th) and Freda Pearce (6th) securing the team 1st yet again, 8 points ahead of closest rival Lewes A/C

Eastbourne Rovers fielded a large squad of athletes for the U11s race, many of whom were competing for the first time in the Sussex League. In a tremendous display of grit and determination, the youngsters completed the gruelling course, known for being one of the toughest on the Sussex cross country circuit.

Thomas Petherick at Glyndebourne

In the under-11s girls race, first-year athlete Emily Petrova (11th) continued her fine form, just missing out on a top ten position against very strong competition. Also clinching top 20 places were Ava Simmonds (14th) and Olivia Massey-Perlaki (20th). Clubmates Imogen Myers, Ella Baxter, Viviana McMahon and Elsie Smith showed fantastic promise and brilliant team spirit.

In the under-11s boys’ race, Aidian Wai seemed to relish the hilly course, finishing strongly to take 8th place. Another promising performance came from newcomer Harry Waterson (18th). Teammates Dylan Fox, Theo Salisbury, Jack Harwood and Samuel Suarez Biberle ran gutsy races, doing their club proud over such a challenging course.

U11s coach Hannah Messer said: “It takes real guts to run a challenging course like this one, and each and every one of these young athletes showed great determination at Glyndebourne.”

In the U15 girls’ race Evie Lennard worked her way through the field for an improved position this season in 10th.

George Armstrong-Smith at Glyndebourne

New member Oliwia Zietal had a super sprint finish to place 32nd. U13 girls Georgia Lennard placed 28th and Poppy Charlwood 38th, with U13 boys newcomer Max Smith 24th - his first time running this league. Jackson Walker placed 31st amongst a large field of runners in the under 13 race.

In the women’s races, Eastbourne were over the moon with A team 1st and B team 2nd in Division 2, a great all age effort with the youngest in the teams 15 and oldest 54.

The women’s race included Alison Moore 20th (6th senior lady), Katherine Brown 25th (12th under 17), Jennifer Brown 26th (6 places up on last time - 3rd V50), Becci Holdaway 29th (2nd V40) and Anna Chaplin (normally a track athlete) 64th (9th V50), a superb run for a sprinter!

Next up for some of the Eastbourne Rovers Squad is the Liverpool Cross Challenge this Saturday, November 23.