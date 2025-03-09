Eastbourne Rovers on top form at National Intercounties

The UKA CAU intercounty cross country championships took place once again at the iconic Wollaton Park on Saturday, March 8.

Unlike most of this cross country season, the course was dry underfoot and the sun was out for the runners who travelled from far and wide to compete. The standard was exceptional across the board with athletes having to qualify on a county level to achieve selection.

Nine Eastbourne Rovers athletes were amongst the Sussex Teams showing the depth of strength amongst the squads.

Stand-out performance of the day came from George Armstrong - Smith placing 12th overall in the under 15 boys race over the 4km distance. Together with Eastbourne team mates Ben Wright (32nd), Fin Lumber - Fry (35th) and Brighton runner - Taylor Thom Watts (36th), they achieved 3rd team and the bronze team medals.

Special mentions go to two Eastbourne athletes; Fintan Pearce in the 8km under 20 men’s race, placing 38th and first over the line for Sussex. Strong running was also displayed by under 20 Ellie Mclean over the 6k course, positioning 51st & second out of the Sussex runners.

In the 5km under 17 girls race, the Sussex athletes placed well up the leaderboard - 5th team out of 39. This is particularly impressive as most are the first year in their age category.

Eastbourne athletes Daisy Connor (43rd), Freda Pearce (50th) and special mention to rising star Katherine Brown, making the team selection for the first time and placing respectably in 164th amongst a highly talented field of 273.

Next up for many of the Eastbourne Rovers athletes is the English Schools Cross Country Championships at Ardingly on Saturday, March 15.