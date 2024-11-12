Eastbourne Rugby weekend review: a day of highs and lows for Eastbourne RFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is lots to celebrate at Eastbourne Rugby Club who fielded fifty-nine players across three Adults Men’s teams this remembrance weekend.

The 1st XV welcomed East Grinstead to Park Avenue as they both looked to add points to their league tally. Soon after kick-off, captain Jake Howe opened Eastbourne’s scoring with a penalty from long-range. Nine minutes later Eastbourne won a lineout deep in the visitors’ half, creating space for winger Mason Dowle to score in the opposite corner, extending the lead to 8-0.

Possession changed hands regularly in the middle of the pitch before East Grinstead scored their first points of the game with a penalty. Howe replied with another two penalties in quick succession, taking the score to 14-3.

Eastbourne found themselves without the ball for a period of time, and conceded a number of penalties. The pressure mounted, two quick tries and a late penalty gave East Grinstead the lead at the half time break, 14-16.

Konrad O’Neil carrying hard once again.

After the break, East Grinstead continued to apply pressure, scoring their third try of the game minutes into the second half. Eastbourne replied immediately from the kick off, with hooker Konrad O’Neil putting the receiver under real pressure. This led to a turnover and a break down the left with repeated carries from the forwards. An incisive break from scrum half Leon Wood created space for winger Dylan Viles to penetrate the defensive line and touch down. A successful conversion took the score 21-26.

Eastbourne tried adding to their score, but a mis-placed kick allowed East Grinstead to counter attack and, following a few missed tackles, score down the left-hand side, 21-31 with 24 minutes left to play.

The home team tried to lift the speed of the game. Another dominant scrum led to a penalty inside East Grinstead’s 22m. A quick tap from scrum-half Leon Wood caught the defenders cold, and Wood side-stepped his way over the line. 26-31 with 15mins to go.

East Grinstead looked to shift the momentum, stretching the Eastbourne defence from sideline to sideline before the left winger scored in the corner. 26-36 into the last ten minutes.

Dylan Villes On the attack

Eastbourne, playing in their alternative white kit, looked to respond with fly-half Aaron Hossack varying how Eastbourne looked to maintain possession and force the defence into a mistake. It was a dummy and sidestep by Hossack himself that broke the defensive line as Eastbourne scored their fourth of the day. It was too little too late, as a successful conversion proved to be the last act of the day. Final score 33-26.

Whilst East Grinstead did a good job to nullify Eastbourne’s threats, it was an uncharacteristic display from the home team, who will look to improve next time out.

Elsewhere, Eastbourne’s 2nd XV now top the league after winning away from home against Burgess Hill. Despite playing most of the game with 14-men, the ‘Nomads’ secured a one-point victory over the promotion hopefuls, winning 24-23. The blue and golds scored first through forward Tom Wood, with fullback Finn Warner adding the conversion and a later penalty. Burgess Hill came back strong, scoring two tries late in the first half, leading 12-10 at the break.

In his first season for the club, front row Aitor Blazquez continued with his try scoring form scoring his first of the day under the sticks after beating three defenders meters from the line. His second came from some quick thinking by Eastbourne from deep within their own half. A quick line out and clearing kick was recovered by winger Stu Baker, before Blazquez ran one in from 55 meters. A late try from Burgess Hill wasn’t enough as Eastbourne, under the leadership of captain (and player of the match) Cam Burleigh, were able to secure the deserved victory.

Owen Davis

Eastbourne’s 3rd XV, captained by second row Luke Willmer, beat a travelling Lewes 2nd XV 45-32. After an early Eastbourne try, Lewes responded with three of their own. Eastbourne rallied, with standout performances from returning scrum-half Sam Wilkinson, new player Andew Weston and hattrick hero Shaun Everett to secure a well-deserved victory. A team and victory which symbolises the efforts by players and volunteers to help all players get regular competitive fixtures.

Next weekend the Men’s 1st XV travel face Cobham RFC, the 2nd XV play at home vs. Newick, and the Women’s team travel to Chichester.

With the planned improvements to the clubhouse and changing facilities, as well and the growing numbers of girls, boys, men, women, volunteers and spectators, Eastbourne Rugby Club is quickly becoming the town’s go-to sports club.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eastbournerugby/

Support the fundraising effort: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/fund-the-fortress-roof

Or join us, for a pre-match lunch: https://erfclunches.newbridgevouchers.co.uk/events