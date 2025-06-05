Eastbourne skater gears up for World Championship Race on Isle of Man
Josh isn’t new to making waves in the sport, he came first in the QS Open Street Luge race at the WDSC event in Wales last year, and now he’s heading to the Isle of Man to compete in the sport’s biggest global championship.
Set against the island’s scenic backdrop, also home to the legendary Isle of Man TT, the WDSC is one of the world’s most technically demanding events. It features downhill skateboarding and street luge, with elite athletes racing down a 1.2km course filled with sharp hairpins and an average 8.5% grade - all at breakneck speeds.
Josh will be among them, helping put Eastbourne on the global stage in this adrenaline-fuelled, fast-growing sport.
With just a short hop from the UK (an hour’s flight or 3-hour ferry), the Isle of Man makes for an ideal high-octane weekend adventure, whether you’re racing or spectating. Registration is still open for the Free Ride, QS Qualifying Series, and the Championship Tour, so there’s still time to be part of the action.