Eastbourne Table Tennis League 18 – Weekly Report – week ending March 8 2025
The top three positions in Division 1 are becoming tighter. The favourites however, Ministries A (Norwood 3, Lowe 1 and Jordan 1) are still in pole position leading by 9 points following their 6-4 win over St. Michael’s A (C. Lance 2, Hughes 2 and M. Lance). In second place are Eastbourne Boro A (Kellaway 3, Rainton 3 and Hebidge 2) who had a comfortable 9-1 win against club mates Boro B (Chapman 1, King and Ellis). In third place and battling for honours though, are last season’s Champions Laughton (Adams 3, Barber 1 and J. Burnham 1) who needed to win the doubles for their 6-4 victory over Polegate A (Jimoh 2, Gorokhov 1 and Hickey 1). Bishopstone A (Suggate 3, Anderson 1 and Thompson) won their doubles to secure a 5-5 draw in their match with Boro C (Goater 2, L. Hyde 2 and Fuller 1).
Division 2 leaders Polegate B had their match postponed due to burst pipe in the area. This allowed second placed Boro D (Busbridge 3, Bignell 3 and Winter 2) the opportunity to close the gap to four points by winning 9-1 against Boro F (Gregory 1, Burton and Targett). Ministries B (Deeprose 3, A. Edwards 2 and Knights) were disappointed to lose the doubles and thereby end up drawing 5-5 with Polegate C (Tran 2, Bowers 1 and Nater 1). Bishopstone B (Bailey 3, Collis 2 and Littler 2) had an excellent 8-2 win over Boro E (Marchant 1, Reddi 1 and Backler).
As in Division1 the third tier have three teams in the running for honours. St Michaels B (Hartnell 3, Oglesby 3 and Turner 3) extended their lead to fourteen points with a 10-0 win over basement team Ministries D (Paice, Allchorn and Cassiana). In second place are Bishopstone C (Bishop 2, Holmes 1 and Cheshire 1) who won the doubles in the 5-5 draw with Hailsham (Widd 3, Shilling 2 and Goodson). In third place are Willingdon Stoolball without a game this week have two games in hand of the leaders. Ministries C (Guy 2, Daunt 2 and Card) won the double to secure their 6-4 win over St. Michaels C (M. Lance 3, Boddington 1 and Dumbrell).