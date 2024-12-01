Eastbourne Table Tennis League

Another week of good competitive matches.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Division 1

Ministries A (Norwood 3, Barry 3 and Haselden 2) extended their lead of Division 1 by 3 poimts, with a fine 9-1 win at Bishopstone B (Suggate 1, Anderson and Primett).

Within striking distance just seven points behind and a match in hand, are last season’s champions Laughton (Pin Ka Yiu 3, Adams 2 and Barber).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Irving of Eastbourne Borough E

Laughton won 6-4 at Boro A (Rainton 2, Kellaway 1 and Gorridge 1). Boro C (Goater 3, Hyder 1 and Fuller 1) were held to a 5-5 draw by a determined Polegate A (Jimoh 2, Hickey 1 and Gorokhov 1). Two man St. Michaels A (Bennett 3 and Rowell 3) were still too strong winning 7-3 against Boro B (Ellis, Watson and King).

Polegate B (A. Chumbley 3, J. Wright 2 and Macreadie 2) maintained their lead of Division 2 by winning 8-2 against Boro F (Targett 1, Gregory 1 and Backler).

Nine points behind are Boro D (Winter 3, Busbridge 3 and Bignell 1) who won 7-3 at Polegate C (Bowers 1, Perrin 1 and Thompson). Keeping in touch in third place are Bishopstone B (Hulka 2, Sam Stones 2 and Collis 2) they won 6-4 at Ministries B (Deeprose 3, Buck and Knights).

Boro E (Irving 3, Goad 2 and Reddi 2) won 8-2 against Polegate D (Nonin 1, K. Edwards 1 and L. Wright).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Leaders Willingdon Stoolball (M. Whibley 2, D. Whibley 2 and A Collin 2) were in good form to win 7-3 at St. Michaels C (M. Lance 3, Lawrence and Dumbrell).

St. Michaels B (Hartnell 3, Sanders 3 and Owston 2) kept in touch by winning 8-2 against Hailsham (Widd 1, Shilling and Goodson). Ministries C (Bates 3, Guy 3 and Card 2) were too strong for their club mates Ministries C (Cassiano 1, Paice and Allchorn) when beating them 9-1).