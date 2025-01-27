Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Table Tennis League sadly lost its chairman on New Year's Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Power held this role for many years. He was also the club secretary of Ministries TTC.

Tony started playing table tennis in 1990 when he joined Ministries with his partner Alison. He was new to the game but soon fell in love with it and has played for Ministries all these years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony was a well-known league player and his sense of humour won him many friends throughout the league. He always set out to win but that was not the most important thing to him, he loved the social interaction and being with his teammates and having a good evening.

Tony Power, who was Eastbourne League chairman

He was a loyal player and friend to so many people. Throughout his playing days he played every season and rarely missed a game until recent ill health prevented him from doing so. Despite this he would even turn up to watch and support his teammates.

He entered the league tournaments and won the Miller Handicap trophy in 1995. His team also were also runners-up in the Police Cup two years running in 2010 and 2011.

In later years Tony was a keen supporter of encouraging more people to play the game and getting them return to playing and play socially and not just the league.

The league said: “Tony will sadly be missed by all of us and our thoughts are with Alison.”

Tony's funeral is at 11am on Tuesday, February 4, at Eastbourne Crematorium. All who knew him are welcome.