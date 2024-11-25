Eastbourne Table Tennis League results

A good round of matches this week.

Division 1. Ministries A (Norwood 3, Barry 2 and Haselden 2) maintained their lead in Division 1 with this excellent 8-2 win over third placed Eastbourne Boro A (Boreham 2, Kellaway and Rainton).

However, Laughton (Adams 3, Burnham 3 and Barber 2) in second place had a comfortable 9-1 win over St. Michaels A (James 1, Caddy and Walpot) to keep in touch four points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Bishopstone A (Suggate 3, Mayhew 3 and Primett 1) won 8-2 at Boro B (Chapman 1, Ellis 1 and King). St. Michaels A (Rowell 3, C. Lance 2 and Walpot 1) won 7-3 at Polegate A (Jimoh 2, Gorokhov1 and Hickey)

Robin Suggate of Bishopstone TTC

Division 2 leaders Polegate B (Macreadie 2, J. Wright 2 and A. Chumbley 1) maintained their unbeaten record with this 5-5 draw at second placed Bishopstone B (Hulka 2, Sam Stones 2 and Littley).

Eastbourne Boro D (Winter 3, Busbridge 3 and Bignell 3) moved into second place by winning 10-0 against club mates Boro D (Reddi, Irving and Marchant). Boro F (Targett 3, Burton 2 and Gregory 1) pulled off a surprise winning 6-4 against Polegate C (Nater 2, Thompson1 and Tran).

Another shock result was Polegate D (Groze 3, K. Edwards 2 and L, Wright 1) beating Ministries B (Knights 2, A. Edwards 1 and Buck) 7-3.

There was a change of leadership in Division 3 by Bishopstone C (Holmes 3, Payne 3 and Dyer 2) winning 9-1 at Ministries D (Cassiano 1, Allchorn and Tortora).

Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 3, A. Collin 2 and Whibley) had a 6-4 win over St. Michaels B (Sanders 2, Oglesby1 and Owston) in a very tight match. Hailsham A (Widd 3, Shilling 2 and Goodson 2) moved into third place by beating Ministries C (Daunt 2, Card and Parris) 8-2.