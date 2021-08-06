Eastbourne tennis: Meads seconds soar - Hailsham held by Hampden

The Meads men's seconds

The ladies were in outstanding form when they entertained The Weald as they raced to a 4-0 victory.

Mary Thorn, partnering Wendy Lambert, and Brigid Argyle, partnering Clare Greenwell, won all their matches in straight sets with some imperious tennis.

The men’s second team travelled to The Green LTC in Hastings in a top of the table clash.

The Hampden Park and Hailsham teams

The Green’s first pair proved far too strong for both Meads partnerships and there was a danger Meads’ title ambitions might evaporate on the slow and bouncy courts.

But Chris Kilroy and Mike Dixon produced a tenacious performance to win 7-6, 6-1 before Kevin Boakes and Bernard Lien-Lambert attempted to secure the victory in their match that would ensure Meads travelled home with a precious draw.

The Meads pair took the first set 6-2 but The Green bounced back to win the second set 6-4.

The deciding ten-point championship tie break began badly for Meads as they slipped behind 7-4 before a brilliant rearguard action saw them take the next six points in a row to win the tie break 10-7 and the match.

Meads go into their final match of the season against Hampden Park with a narrow lead in their division and their title hopes alive

HAILSHAM TC

Hailsham Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team were in action against a strong Hampden Park third team in the Wilson Sandford Summer Doubles League.

Hailsham’s first string pair, Heather Keating and Jill Greenall, made short work of their leg against the away team’s first pair, Becky San-Emeterio and Maxine Murray, winning 6-1, 6-1.

Meanwhile the second pair, Jo Coe and Stacey Clay, were surprised by a strong come-back from Hampden Park’s second pair.

After winning the first set 6-1, they were pegged back 4-6 in the second.

Then they lost the tie-break 8-10.