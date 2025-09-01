Eastbourne Town Bowls Championship 2025

The Eastbourne Town Bowls Championships were held at Eastbourne Bowls Club, ‘Saffrons,’ on the Saturday and Sunday 30th and 31st August 2025. The weather, unlike last year, was kind and a large enthusiastic crowd of bowlers and supporters enjoyed a spectacle of excellent, competitive, bowling demonstrating that the sport of bowls in Eastbourne is not only alive, but is flourishing, as it has done for over a hundred years and is still an integral part of the town’s community.

On Saturday, the Mixed Pairs game was between the Eastbourne pairing of Andy Hayward and Sue Hennock against Kevin and Lana Hilton. Kevin and Lana were the eventual winners. The Nye Water Pairs was between Adrian Wainwright, and Martin Biggleston against Trevor Roberts, and Alec Martin also of the Eastbourne Bowls Club, and the victors on this occasion were Trevor and Alec.

The Lifeboat Singles, an event in support of the RNLI, was between Kevin Hilton of Eastbourne and Sidney Swan of the Motcombe Gardens Bowls Club. Kevin was the eventual winner.

The Tolley Bowl, contested by teams from Hampden Park Bowls Club and Eastbourne Bowls Club, saw the Eastbourne Bowls Club team triumph in two close games.

The bowlers of Eastbourne Town.

The Alice Hudson Triples was between Billy Fuller, Kevin Hilton and Malcolm Goman of Eastbourne and Craig McKernon, Mick Gress and Bob Hopgood of Gildredge Park Bowls Club. It was another close affair swinging first one way and then back. The three from Gildredge Park Bowls Club were the winners by just three points.

Sunday was the turn of the Veterans Pairs with Les Perry, and Bob Benstead, against Kevin Brooks and Kevin Townsend of Hampden Park Bowls Club. The two Kevins eased to a win by five points.

The mixed triples contested, by Barry Kenward, Louise Kenward and Alec Martin of Eastbourne against Nigel Froud, Carol Forge and Cathy Greenwood of Gildredge Park which resulted in a win for the triple from the Eastbourne Club.

The Centenary Aussie Pairs was between Louis Manners and Antonio Forte of the Parade Bowls Club and Russell Calderwood and Nigel Froud of Gildredge Park and was won by the Gildredge pairing.

Adrian Wainwright singles champion 2025

The ‘Blue Ribband’ event the Croall singles, competed for since 1927, was between Kevin Brooks of Hampden Park and Adrian Wainwright of Eastbourne Bowls Club, Adrian eventually triumphed after a hard-fought contest, of excellent bowls.

Francois Celada, [Friendly Collectables, of South Street, Eastbourne] a legend in Eastbourne bowling was the sponsor of the event and kindly did the prizegiving. Thanks were given to Eastbourne Bowls Club who hosted the event and provided an immaculate backdrop to the occasion. The ladies of the club who provided the catering with a delicious array of rolls and cakes were thanked, and Terry Boniface, the Senior Umpire, was praised for keeping order. A special tribute was paid to Wendy Davenport who organized the event and ran the competitions throughout the year.

The tournament was conducted in an excellent spirit and showcased the sport to all who attended, it demonstrated that fun could be had in a competitive environment.