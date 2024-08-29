Eastbourne Town Bowls Tournament report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Report about the Eastbourne Town Bowls Tournament held at Hampden Park Bowls Club over the bank holiday weekend 24/25th August 2024

The Eastbourne Town Bowling Championship was held over the bank holiday weekend at Hampden Park Bowls Club. The weather on the Saturday was horrendous, however the ‘Mixed Pairs’ was completed despite torrential rain with Sue Taylor and Adrian Wainwright triumphing over Sam Gingel and Simon Knight demonstrating that bowlers can defeat the elements to play the sport they love. As the day wore on puddles developed on the green and the games in the afternoon were postponed

Sunday was another day and the early morning was bathed in sunshine . In the ‘Mixed Triples’ Simon Knight and Sam Gingel , now supported by Linda Stanley got their revenge over Adrian Wainwright, Sue Taylor and David Payne winning 23-16. The ‘Nye Water Pairs’ proved to be a real ‘cliff hanger’ with Gary Baxter and Nathen Hunter, of St Johns Bowls Club beating François Celada and Fred Frensham of Eastbourne Bowls Club 20-19 on the last end. The ‘Veterans Pairs’ was an all-Eastbourne affair with Malcolm Goman and Billy Fuller beating Barry Kenward and Peter Jackson 19-12.

In the afternoon Les Perry, Criag Mallinson, and François Celada, who was seen dancing to the music of the Eastbourne Festival bands performing just over the hedge in the field beyond, triumphed over the Hampden Park triple of Neil Richardson, Neil Langford, and Barry King 23-16, in the ‘Alice Hudson Triples’, despite a late come back from the host team. The ‘Centenary Aussie Pairs’ saw the Royal Sovereign pair of Gary Selvey and Chris Hales beat Simon Knight and Mike Taylor 19-10. In the ‘Lifeboat Singles’ there was a close game between David Payne and Malcolm Fuller, of Motcombe Park Bowls Club, before Malcolm pulled away to win 21-11. The ‘blue ribband’ event the ‘Croall Singles’ was between Simon Perry and George Brown, both of Eastbourne Bowls Club with George running out winner 19-13.

The Winners

The delayed ‘Tolley Bowl,’ double fours was played on the Wednesday evening and Hampden Park [Kevin Brooks, John Ledger, Martin Billennes, Barry King, Ian Catlin, Liam O’Leary Mick Rew and Neil Langford] triumphed over Royal Sovereign [Martin and Roger Cavie, Dennis Weeks, Gary Selvey, John Price, Paul Litchfield, Chris Hales and Derek Mumford] 41-31 in close matches on both rinks.

At the presentation of the trophies François was thanked for once again sponsoring the tournament and making the presentations to the winners and finalists. Tributes were paid to Terry Boniface, for umpiring the event, Hampden Park for hosting the finals and to the members of the club who contributed to the bar, catering and to those who prepared the greens. A special tribute was paid to Wendy Davenport who organised all the rounds of the competition, which involved over 200 games spread over four months culminating in the finals weekend. All the winners and finalists were congratulated on their achievements with commiserations to those who fell by the wayside in the early rounds. All the seven clubs of the Eastbourne League had taken part and had played their part in keeping bowls not only alive but flourishing in Eastbourne.