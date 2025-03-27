Eastbourne Town vs Croydon Athletic match preview
The Town will be looking to bounce back after failing to secure a point in their last five league games. Meanwhile, Croydon Athletic come into this match in higher spirits, having just secured a 2-1 victory over 6th-place Beckenham Town, and will be keen to extend their two-game unbeaten run.
Eastbourne, who have impressed in their debut season in the Isthmian South East Division after promotion, have secured their place in the league, sitting a comfortable 20 points clear of the relegation zone. However, they’ve hit a rough patch, going four games without finding the back of the net. The Towners will be eager to rediscover their form and finish the season on a positive note.
Croydon, on the other hand, are in much better form, having lost just once in their last five outings. The Rams will also be looking to their in-form striker Ibby Akanbi, who has been in clinical touch, scoring two goals in his last two appearances. Akanbi, who also has an FA Cup goal for Dagenham & Redbridge to his name, will pose a significant threat, and Eastbourne will need to keep a close eye on him to stand a chance of taking all three points.
The previous encounter between the two sides back in January ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw, featuring a red card and a late equaliser from Eastbourne’s James Hull. With both teams desperate for a win, this promises to be another thrilling encounter.
Join us at the Saffrons Ground in Eastbourne this Saturday at 3pm for all the action!