Eastbourne Town vs Croydon Athletic match preview

By joel lushington
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 09:04 BST
Eastbourne Town welcome Croydon Athletic to the Saffrons this Saturday at 3pm for a crucial mid-table showdown, with both teams searching for a spark after inconsistent recent performances.

The Town will be looking to bounce back after failing to secure a point in their last five league games. Meanwhile, Croydon Athletic come into this match in higher spirits, having just secured a 2-1 victory over 6th-place Beckenham Town, and will be keen to extend their two-game unbeaten run.

Eastbourne, who have impressed in their debut season in the Isthmian South East Division after promotion, have secured their place in the league, sitting a comfortable 20 points clear of the relegation zone. However, they’ve hit a rough patch, going four games without finding the back of the net. The Towners will be eager to rediscover their form and finish the season on a positive note.

Croydon, on the other hand, are in much better form, having lost just once in their last five outings. The Rams will also be looking to their in-form striker Ibby Akanbi, who has been in clinical touch, scoring two goals in his last two appearances. Akanbi, who also has an FA Cup goal for Dagenham & Redbridge to his name, will pose a significant threat, and Eastbourne will need to keep a close eye on him to stand a chance of taking all three points.

The game ended 1-1 last time these two sides met.

The previous encounter between the two sides back in January ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw, featuring a red card and a late equaliser from Eastbourne’s James Hull. With both teams desperate for a win, this promises to be another thrilling encounter.

Join us at the Saffrons Ground in Eastbourne this Saturday at 3pm for all the action!

