Eastbourne Under 15s put in impressive performance at SEAA Relays
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The conditions were challenging with torrential rain at times, but this didn’t deter the athletes from placing well amongst the vast field of over 60 teams.
The Eastbourne A team narrowly missed out on the podium, placing fourth just a few seconds behind third place. This was particularly impressive as one of the athletes, Byron Roberts ( leg 1 - 9:36), is only in the 1st year for this age group. His team mates were Fin Lumber - Fry ( leg 3 - 9:35) & George Armstrong - Smith (leg 2 - 9:53).
Eastbourne’s B team, placed 24th which was again very respectable as two athletes yet again have another year in the age category. Jonah Messer showed his step up in form (leg 1 - 10:00) Archie Franklin (leg 2 - 10:31) & Joshua Webster building well on his fitness (leg 3 - 10:45)
The event was great preparation for the Sussex Cross Country Relays to be held on Saturday 28th September where Eastbourne have a vast number of teams across the age groups participating from age 9+. Full report to follow.
Coach Sue Fry said: “The SIX Eastbourne athletes performed brilliantly as a team for their first event coming out of the track season. Competing at a regional level is a valuable experience for the squad who are now training for the cross country season ahead.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.