The South East road relays took place at the Rushmore Arena grounds in Aldershot on Saturday 21st September. For the two Eastbourne under 15 boys teams, the race comprised of three legs of 3km over a single lap route.

The conditions were challenging with torrential rain at times, but this didn’t deter the athletes from placing well amongst the vast field of over 60 teams.

The Eastbourne A team narrowly missed out on the podium, placing fourth just a few seconds behind third place. This was particularly impressive as one of the athletes, Byron Roberts ( leg 1 - 9:36), is only in the 1st year for this age group. His team mates were Fin Lumber - Fry ( leg 3 - 9:35) & George Armstrong - Smith (leg 2 - 9:53).

Eastbourne’s B team, placed 24th which was again very respectable as two athletes yet again have another year in the age category. Jonah Messer showed his step up in form (leg 1 - 10:00) Archie Franklin (leg 2 - 10:31) & Joshua Webster building well on his fitness (leg 3 - 10:45)

Team spirit - under 15 boys teams

The event was great preparation for the Sussex Cross Country Relays to be held on Saturday 28th September where Eastbourne have a vast number of teams across the age groups participating from age 9+. Full report to follow.

Coach Sue Fry said: “The SIX Eastbourne athletes performed brilliantly as a team for their first event coming out of the track season. Competing at a regional level is a valuable experience for the squad who are now training for the cross country season ahead.”