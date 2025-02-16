Eastbourne United and Petersfield prove not all draws are boring

Football fans love a cliche! Sick as a parrot, played to a stalemate, and of course the timeless classic “a game of two halves’. And it was this last one that was pertinent on a perishing afternoon at the Oval Arena.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Eastbourne United and Perersfield Town have strong aspirations toward the SCFL premier play-offs and everything was on the line as United looked to avenge an away defeat in August in Hampshire.

Injuries and suspensions meant United handed debuts to two players Siji Akinlusi and Rory Salter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petersfield started the stronger as United struggled to find a rhythm to their attacking play, and it was no surprise that Petersfield went in 2-0 up at the break, despite a couple of chances for Charlie Ball and Jack Samways testing the Petersfield keeper.

United attack the Petersfield goal

United boss Anthony Storey threw the kitchen sink at his half-time talk as United came out a changed team. It was only ten minutes before Samways put in a sublime cross for Ball to finish well for 2-1.

Ball almost equalised moments later but had to watch as his shot went agonisingly past the post.

The big crowd were getting behind United and didn't have to wait long for Thyle Ovenden to put in another great cross, Samways turning provider to make it 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the momentum was with the home team now, with James and Ollie Hull both going close and Sam Scott testing the keeper with a free-kick just over the bar.

Sonny Walsh replaced Samways and also looked sharp, but despite constant pressure there was no further scoring, and both teams were left reasonably happy with a good day’s work and a thoroughly entertaining match.

On Saturday Roffey are the visitors to the Oval Arena in another crucial clash in the promotion race.