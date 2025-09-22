Eastbourne United’s love affair with the FA Vase continued on Saturday with a decisive 2-0 win against Halls Athletic.

It was a debut in the Vase for Halls Athletic who arrived slightly late following traffic chaos on the way from Dartford.

Nevertheless, it was Halls who were out on the pitch first for a warm-up, and when United captain and midfield engine Rhyle Ovenden pulled out with a back strain, you could be forgiven for thinking this could be very awkward indeed for boss Anthony Storey’s boys.

Halls were out of the gate quickly from the kick-off, but it was soon apparent that despite being very physical and well drilled, it was going to be a quiet day for the United defence.

United went hard and fast and the outstanding Mo Huchu sent a cross in for Ollie Hyland to put United 1-0 up. Huchu nearly doubled the lead a few minutes later, but was denied by an excellent reaction save from the Halls keeper.

Steve Smith had a great chance to make it 2-0, but headed Ollie Hull’s free kick inches wide. Halls were under a lot of pressure and on 20 minutes Yannis Drais’ corner found Koby Farrell, who delighted in making it 2-0, and the match was almost over.

Halls retreated somewhat, fearing an avalanche, but to their credit they did have the odd foray forward, bringing an excellent save from Hobden before the half time whistle.

Ollie Hyland had a taste for goals now and his attempted long-range effort caught everyone flat-footed, but just missed the target.

Halls made life difficult for themselves when they were reduced them to 10 men, and Steve Smith again forced the keeper into an excellent save, Drais and Wilson also making sure the Halls keeper earned his corn for the day.

United went into the hat for the draw, the Vase love affair rekindled.