Eastbourne United fall at final hurdle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The play-off final, it turned out, was a microcosm of the season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United had a terrible opening 10 minutes, got their composure back, got briefly on top of the game and then faded at the very end.

After seven games, United were in the relegation zone. Everyone was wondering what had happened and changes needed to happen. Cue an impressive run of ten games that lifted them from the mire and into the top half of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday it was the same, two dreadful pieces of insecurity from the United defence meant that Crowborough were 2-0 up inside the first Seven minutes, once again, everyone was questioning what happened?

Goal scorer Charlie Ball

In another parallel, United then got themselves onto an even keel, and started to put some proper pressure Crowborough without managing to squeak one home. On the stroke of Half time, Charlie Ball took his seasons total to 21, and gave United a line line that to be fair, they deserved.

United were determined that the second half would match the second half of their season, and went like a rocket - Koby Farrell was a bit too enthusiastic and incurred the wrath of the referee after just a minute, a yellow card the result.

United were losing the midfield battle though, and on the hour Siji Akinlusi replaced Rhyle Ovenden. Crowborough were concerned at this turn of events, slowing down every free kick and throw in, and just past the hour the referee had seen enough, a second yellow card for Harrison and the Crows were down to 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This opened the door even further, with Ball shooting just over and James Hull and TarikIbrahim both testing the keeper.

Just when it looked inevitable that United would equalise, Hull was taken out by a two-footed lunge, the referee amazingly giving just a yellow, and in the protests that followed, Sam Scott also saw Red, evening it up at ten each. If anything, United were even more determined, but despite constant pressure, it was Crowborough who hung on to take the second promotion place.

The play-offs have certainly brought life to the season end, and in this case, worked perfectly; the champions went up, third and fourth were eliminated and second beat third.

United will look back on a season that ended much better than it started, a third place in the top division being their best result in 16 seasons, and all to look forward to in July as they start their first full season at the Oval Arena.

On Friday night, Eastbourne Town are the guests as the Eastbourne Challenge Cup is contested at the Oval Arena, 7.45pm kick-off to bring to a close the 2024/25 season for both clubs.