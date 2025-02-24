Eastbourne United get revenge on Roffey

When Eastbourne United visited Roffey’s charming place earlier this season, they were sent home with no points – and a player light.

On Saturday, they were determined to put that right.

Anthony Storey has continued to ring the changes as the SCFL premier division play-offs loom large. Alfie Headland was on the bench and Ryan Welch injured, with last week's signing Siji Akinlusi starting alongside new boy Ollie Hyland, and the addition of both Rory Salter and Tarik Ibrahim.

It was only three minutes in when Charlie Ball ghosted in and almost gave United the lead, his header going straight into the arms of Roffey keeper Monty Watson-Price.

Eastbourne United in action at Worthing earlier in the season - picture by Kyle Hemsley

The large crowd didn't have long to wait though before James Hull fizzed a cross in, met by Ibrahim who made it 1-0 after just seven minutes.

Akinlusi and Ovenden both saw efforts go wide before on the half-hour Charlie Ball took the ball down with aplomb, rounding three defenders before seeing his shot hit the upright. James Hull reacted first to make it 2-0 at the break.

Despite their lofty league position, Roffey hadn't got a single shot away in the first half.

Roffey came out more determined after the break, but without any real penetration. Akinlusi and Ball both saw yellows as United went on the back foot, and indeed on the hour it was 2-1, a warning shot if ever there was one!.

United defend

Ollie Hyland also saw yellow as the battle grew more intense, and Roffey were temporarily reduced to ten as they had a player sin-binned. Roffey worked hard but to no avail, as United's midfield, led by Man of the Match Brett Patton, soaked it all up.

Just as 11 v 11 was restored, Roffey broke the defence down and made it 2-2. Seconds later Ibrahim rattled the crossbar in a clear signal that United were not finished. Indeed it was Ibrahim who minutes later restored the lead as his shot took a deflection to make it 3-2.

Ball had a shot well saved for a corner, before making way for Jack Samways as United continued to press. In added time, it was Samways' shot that was again well saved, but the keeper couldn't hold it and James Hull gleefully smashed home the rebound. And 4-2 was a well deserved score in a clash of two promotion hopefuls.

This Saturday United make the long trip to Pagham, before welcoming runaway league leaders Hassocks the following Saturday.