It was billed as a home walkover, but it was anything but.

Eastbourne United arrived at the Hanbury Stadium with Haywards Heath’s 100% record ringing in their ears. A remarkable start to the season had seen Heath concede just four goals to top the early SCFL table.

If there were any nerves from United, they certainly weren’t visible as United tore into Heath. Wilson and Huchu once again made the home defence look very ordinary, while Alex Hobden had a quiet day, with the United midfield shielding the defence superbly.

The deadlock was broken on the half hour, when, much against the run of play, Heath got into the penalty area, there was a tangle and the referee pointed to the spot.

Action from Eastbourne United's visit to Haywards Heath | Picture: James Gething

Protests that the striker had trodden on the ball went unheard, and the resulting penalty kick was the only thing that separated the teams.

The second half was much the same, United’s wingers proving a handful, and Wilson, Ovenden and Thompson all had excellent chances saved or hit over the bar.

Late on the excellent Jake Prodger was involved in a nasty clash of heads and was withdrawn as a precaution.

At the end of the day, the stats read played 11, won 11 for Haywards Heath, but on this showing, United - unbeaten in their previous five – won’t be far behind them.

Ollie Hull sets Max Thompson up against Haywards Heath

Athony Storey’s United were back in action on Tuesday night and a Koby Farrell goal just before the interval earned them a 1-0 league win over Lingfield, which lifts them to 12th in the table.

On Saturday it’s on to FA Vase action against Thamesmead at the Oval Arena (3pm).